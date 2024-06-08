osCommerce v4.0 - Cross-site Scripting CVE-2024-4348
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/178375/osCommerce-4-Cross-Site-Scripting.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-4348https://vuldb.com/?ctiid.262488https://vuldb.com/?id.262488https://vuldb.com/?submit.320855
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 30, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- oscommerce
- Product
- oscommerce
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