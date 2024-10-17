osTicket < v1.16.6 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2023-1315
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.com/bounties/70a7fd8c-7e6f-4a43-9f8c-163b8967b16ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-1315
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 10, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- osticket
- Product
- osticket
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