Outlook Web anonymous access CVE-2001-0660
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://support.microsoft.com/support/exchange/content/whitepapers/owaguide.dochttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/3301
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 30, 2001
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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