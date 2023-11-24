OwnCloud - Phpinfo Configuration CVE-2023-49103
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/creacitysec/CVE-2023-49103/blob/main/exploit.pyhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-49103https://owncloud.com/security-advisories/disclosure-of-sensitive-credentials-and-configuration-in-containerized-deployments/https://www.labs.greynoise.io//grimoire/2023-11-29-owncloud-redux/https://attackerkb.com/topics/G9urDj4Cg2/cve-2023-49103https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/2023/12/01/etr-cve-2023-49103-critical-information-disclosure-in-owncloud-graph-api/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 21, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- owncloud
- Product
- graph_api
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