Palo Alto Expedition - SQL Injection CVE-2024-9465
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://security.paloaltonetworks.com/PAN-SA-2024-0010https://github.com/horizon3ai/CVE-2024-9465/tree/mainhttps://www.horizon3.ai/attack-research/palo-alto-expedition-from-n-day-to-full-compromise/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-9465
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 9, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- paloaltonetworks
- Product
- expedition
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