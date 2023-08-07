PaperCut < 22.1.3 - Path Traversal CVE-2023-39143
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-39143https://www.horizon3.ai/cve-2023-39143-papercut-path-traversal-file-upload-rce-vulnerability/https://www.papercut.com/kb/Main/securitybulletinjuly2023/https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/cybersecurity-advisories/aa23-131ahttps://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHub
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 4, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- papercut
- Product
- papercut_mf
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