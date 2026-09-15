PaperCut NG/MF <=26.0.4 - Unauthenticated ConfigEditor Access via Tapestry Complex-Direct CVE-2026-81578
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.papercut.com/kb/Main/security-bulletin-27-aug-2026-urgent-security-advisory/https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/etr-papercut-ng-mf-critical-zero-day-exploited-in-the-wild/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-81578https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-82078
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 28, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- papercut
- Product
- papercut_ng,papercut_mf
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