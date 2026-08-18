parisneo/lollms < 2.2.0 - Authenticated Stored XSS CVE-2026-1115
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/parisneo/lollms/commit/9767b882dbc893c388a286856beeaead69b8292ahttps://huntr.com/bounties/099aa4fe-7165-4337-889c-3fb4f1aa71aahttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1115
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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