Parse Server < 8.6.21 / 9.x < 9.5.2 - Session Token Exfiltration CVE-2026-30965
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/parse-community/parse-server/security/advisories/GHSA-6r2j-cxgf-495fhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-30965https://github.com/parse-community/parse-server/commit/70b7b070e1135949dd80ecf382f34db0bfdbb71e
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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