Pega Infinity - Authentication Bypass CVE-2021-27651
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/samwcyo/CVE-2021-27651-PoC/blob/main/RCE.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-27651https://collaborate.pega.com/discussion/pega-security-advisory-a21-hotfix-matrixhttps://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHubhttps://github.com/orangmuda/CVE-2021-27651
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 29, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- pega
- Product
- infinity
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