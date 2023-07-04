pfSense - Arbitrary File Write CVE-2021-41282
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.shielder.it/advisories/pfsense-remote-command-execution/https://www.rapid7.com/db/modules/exploit/unix/http/pfsense_diag_routes_webshell/https://docs.netgate.com/downloads/pfSense-SA-22_02.webgui.aschttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-41282https://docs.netgate.com/pfsense/en/latest/releases/22-01_2-6-0.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 1, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- pfsense
- Product
- pfsense
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