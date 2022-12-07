pfSense pfBlocker-NG - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-31814
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-31814https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2022-31814https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/51032
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- May 9, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Firewall
- Vendor
- Rubicon Communications
- Product
- pfBlocker-NG Package
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.