Pheditor 2.0.1-2.0.3 - OS Command Injection CVE-2026-48030
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-jvc5-6g7q-c843https://github.com/muslimbek-0x/CVE-2026-48030https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-48030
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 27, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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