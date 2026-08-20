Photo Gallery WordPress v1.6.3 - SQL Injection CVE-2022-1281
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/2b4866f2-f511-41c6-8135-cf1e0263d8dehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?sfp_email=&sfar=&new=2691560&old=2682756&sfp_email=&sfar=https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-1281
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 2, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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