PHP < 7.2.34, 7.3 < 7.3.23, 7.4 < 7.4.11 Multiple Vulnerabilities (Oct 2020) - Windows CVE-2020-7069CVE-2020-7070
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-7.php#7.2.34https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-7.php#7.3.23https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-7.php#7.4.11
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 2, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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