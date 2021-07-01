PHP < 7.3.29 Multiple Vulnerabilities (Jul 2021) - Windows CVE-2021-21704CVE-2021-21705
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-7.php#7.3.29http://bugs.php.net/81122http://bugs.php.net/76448http://bugs.php.net/76449http://bugs.php.net/76450http://bugs.php.net/76452
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 4, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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