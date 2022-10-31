PHP < 7.4.33, 8.0.x < 8.0.25, 8.1.x < 8.1.12 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2022-31630CVE-2022-37454
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-7.php#7.4.33https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-8.php#8.0.25https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-8.php#8.1.12
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 14, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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