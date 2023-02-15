PHP < 8.0.28, 8.1.x < 8.1.16, 8.2.x < 8.2.3 Security Update - Windows CVE-2023-0567CVE-2023-0568CVE-2023-0662
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-8.php#8.2.3https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-8.php#8.1.16https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-8.php#8.0.28https://www.php.net/archive/2023.php#2023-02-14-2https://www.php.net/archive/2023.php#2023-02-14-3https://www.php.net/archive/2023.php#2023-02-14-1http://bugs.php.net/81744http://bugs.php.net/81746https://github.com/php/php-src/security/advisories/GHSA-54hq-v5wp-fqgvhttps://github.com/php/php-src/security/advisories/GHSA-7fj2-8x79-rjf4
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 1, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.