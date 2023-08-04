PHP < 8.0.30, 8.1.x < 8.1.22, 8.2.x < 8.2.9 Security Update - Windows CVE-2023-3823CVE-2023-3824
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-8.php#8.1.22https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-8.php#8.0.30https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-8.php#8.2.9https://github.com/php/php-src/security/advisories/GHSA-3qrf-m4j2-pcrrhttps://github.com/php/php-src/security/advisories/GHSA-jqcx-ccgc-xwhv
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 11, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.