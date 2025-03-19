PHP 8.3.x < 8.3.19, 8.4.x < 8.4.5 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2024-11235CVE-2025-1217CVE-2025-1219CVE-2025-1734CVE-2025-1736CVE-2025-1861
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-8.php#8.3.19https://www.php.net/ChangeLog-8.php#8.4.5https://github.com/php/php-src/security/advisories/GHSA-rwp7-7vc6-8477https://github.com/php/php-src/security/advisories/GHSA-v8xr-gpvj-cx9ghttps://github.com/php/php-src/security/advisories/GHSA-p3x9-6h7p-cgfchttps://github.com/php/php-src/security/advisories/GHSA-pcmh-g36c-qc44https://github.com/php/php-src/security/advisories/GHSA-hgf5-96fm-v528https://github.com/php/php-src/security/advisories/GHSA-52jp-hrpf-2jff
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 4, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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