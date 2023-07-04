PHP CGI v5.3.12/5.4.2 Remote Code Execution CVE-2012-1823
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/php/CVE-2012-1823https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2012-1823https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=61910http://www.php.net/ChangeLog-5.php#5.4.2http://h20000.www2.hp.com/bizsupport/TechSupport/Document.jsp?objectID=c03360041
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 11, 2012
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- php
- Product
- php
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