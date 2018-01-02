PHP <= 5.4.3 RCE Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2012-2376
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/53621http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/18861http://isc.sans.edu/diary.html?storyid=13255https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=823464http://openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2012/05/20/2http://packetstormsecurity.org/files/112851/php54-exec.txt
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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