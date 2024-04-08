PHP imap - Remote Command Execution CVE-2018-19518
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/php/CVE-2018-19518https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-19518https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2018/11/22/3https://github.com/Bo0oM/PHP_imap_open_exploit/blob/master/exploit.php
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 25, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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