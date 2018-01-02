PHP < 5.6.30, 7.x < 7.0.15, 7.1.x < 7.1.1 Multiple Vulnerabilities (Jan 2017) - Windows CVE-2016-10158CVE-2016-10159CVE-2016-10160CVE-2016-10161CVE-2016-10167CVE-2016-10168CVE-2017-11147
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.php.net/ChangeLog-5.phphttp://www.php.net/ChangeLog-7.phphttp://bugs.php.net/73825http://bugs.php.net/73737http://bugs.php.net/73869http://bugs.php.net/73868http://bugs.php.net/73773http://bugs.php.net/73768http://bugs.php.net/73764
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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