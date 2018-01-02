PHP < 5.3.29, 5.4.x < 5.4.30, 5.5.x < 5.5.14 Multiple Vulnerabilities (Jun/Aug 2014) - Windows CVE-2014-0207CVE-2014-3478CVE-2014-3479CVE-2014-3480CVE-2014-3487CVE-2014-3515CVE-2014-3981CVE-2014-4049CVE-2014-4721CVE-2014-9912
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://php.net/ChangeLog-5.phphttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/67837http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/68423http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/68239http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/68237http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/68243http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/68120http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/68241http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/68238https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=67390https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=67498https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=67326https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=67410https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=67411https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=67412https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=67413https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=67432https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=67492https://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=67397http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2014/Jun/21https://www.sektioneins.de/en/blog/14-07-04-phpinfo-infoleak.htmlhttp://secunia.com/advisories/59575
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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