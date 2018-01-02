PHP 5.3.x < 5.3.29, 5.4.x < 5.4.30, 5.5.x < 5.5.14, 5.6.0alpha1 < 5.6.0 Heap Based Buffer Overflow Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2014-4049
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://php.net/ChangeLog-5.phphttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/68007http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2014/06/13/4
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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