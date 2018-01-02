PHP Ping (php-ping.php) RCE Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2006-0475
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://web.archive.org/web/20061213171611/http://www.kapda.ir/advisory-231.htmlhttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/9309
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 31, 2006
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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