PHP 5.6.x < 5.6.23, 7.x < 7.0.8 RCE Vulnerability (Jun 2017) - Windows CVE-2016-4473
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1347772http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/98999http://lists.opensuse.org/opensuse-security-announce/2016-10/msg00007.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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