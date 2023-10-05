PHPFusion <= 9.10.30 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-2453CVE-2023-4480CVE-2023-53928
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.synopsys.com/blogs/software-security/cyrc-vulnerability-advisory-cve-2023-2453.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/51411
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 5, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.