phpIPAM < 1.4.5 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-23045CVE-2022-23046CVE-2021-46426
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/phpipam/phpipam/releases/tag/v1.4.5https://fluidattacks.com/advisories/osbourne/https://fluidattacks.com/advisories/mercury/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 25, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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