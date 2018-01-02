phpMyAdmin 4.0.x < 4.0.10.19, 4.4.x < 4.4.15.10, 4.6.x < 4.6.6 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2016-6621CVE-2017-1000013CVE-2017-1000014CVE-2017-1000015CVE-2017-1000016CVE-2017-1000017CVE-2017-1000018
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.phpmyadmin.net/security/PMASA-2016-44/https://www.phpmyadmin.net/security/PMASA-2017-1/https://www.phpmyadmin.net/security/PMASA-2017-3/https://www.phpmyadmin.net/security/PMASA-2017-4/https://www.phpmyadmin.net/security/PMASA-2017-5/https://www.phpmyadmin.net/security/PMASA-2017-6/https://www.phpmyadmin.net/security/PMASA-2017-7/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/95914
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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