PhpMyAdmin <4.8.2 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2018-12613
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/phpmyadmin/CVE-2018-12613https://www.phpmyadmin.net/security/PMASA-2018-4/https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/44928/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-12613https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201904-16
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 21, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- phpmyadmin
- Product
- phpmyadmin
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