phpMyAdmin < 4.9.10, 5.x < 5.1.3 Information Disclosure Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2022-0813
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.phpmyadmin.net/news/2022/2/11/phpmyadmin-4910-and-513-are-released/https://www.incibe-cert.es/en/early-warning/security-advisories/phpmyadmin-exposure-sensitive-information
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 10, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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