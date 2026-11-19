phpMyFAQ < 4.1.12 - Unauthenticated Private Editor Notes Disclosure via FAQ API CVE-2026-130352
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/thorsten/phpMyFAQ/commit/f32b27d02b8606ada6b74d148539f662398dc1d3https://github.com/thorsten/phpMyFAQ/releases/tag/4.1.12https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-130352
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- phpmyfaq
- Product
- phpmyfaq
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