phpMyFAQ < 4.1.7 - Password Reset Token Exposure via Public Tracking File CVE-2026-75918
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/thorsten/phpMyFAQ/security/advisories/GHSA-j5w2-cwwj-xj7xhttps://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/phpmyfaq-before-authentication-bypass-via-tracking-filehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-75918
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- phpmyfaq
- Product
- phpmyfaq
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