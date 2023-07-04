Pie Register < 3.7.1.6 - SQL Injection CVE-2021-24731
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/6bed00e4-b363-43b8-a392-d068d342151ahttps://wordpress.org/plugins/pie-register/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-24731
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 8, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- genetechsolutions
- Product
- pie_register
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