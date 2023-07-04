PKP Open Journal Systems 2.4.8-3.3 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2022-24181
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/50881https://github.com/pkp/pkp-lib/issues/7649https://youtu.be/v8-9evO2oVghttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2022-24181https://github.com/comrade99/CVE-2022-24181
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 1, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- public_knowledge_project
- Product
- open_journal_systems
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