Planyo Online Reservation System <= 3.0 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-3576
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/5038d12a-e119-4ab7-aadc-69b765ae7027?source=cvehttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/52636https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/planyo-online-reservation-system/trunk/ulap.php#L59https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-3576
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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