Podlove Podcast Publisher <= 4.5.1 - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2026-13001
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/podlove/podlove-publisher/commit/5b32468601e903bae2bcacfaf36ff583d2bc9387https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/f81a3429-f378-4295-adbe-ad6f1df59701?source=cvehttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-7gcx-p8g5-3g9xhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3597461/podlove-podcasting-plugin-for-wordpresshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-13001
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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