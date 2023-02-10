PostgreSQL 12.x < 12.14, 13.x < 13.10, 14.x < 14.7, 15.x < 15.2 Information Disclosure Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2022-41862
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/postgresql-152-147-1310-1214-and-1119-released-2592/https://www.postgresql.org/support/security/CVE-2022-41862/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 3, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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