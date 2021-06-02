PostgreSQL 9.6.x < 9.6.22, 10.x < 10.17, 11.x < 11.12, 12.x < 12.7, 13.x < 13.3 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2021-32027CVE-2021-32028
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.postgresql.org/support/security/CVE-2021-32027/https://www.postgresql.org/support/security/CVE-2021-32028/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 1, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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