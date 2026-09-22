PowerDNS Authoritative Server Monitor - Unauthenticated Exposure
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://docs.powerdns.com/authoritative/http-api/index.htmlhttps://doc.powerdns.com/md/common/logging/https://www.powerdns.com/powerdns-authoritative-server
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- powerdns
- Product
- authoritative_server
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