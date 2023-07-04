PrestaShop 1.7.7.0 - SQL Injection CVE-2021-3110
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://medium.com/@gondaliyajaimin797/cve-2021-3110-75a24943ca5ehttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/49410https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-3110https://medium.com/%40gondaliyajaimin797/cve-2021-3110-75a24943ca5ehttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 20, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- prestashop
- Product
- prestashop
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