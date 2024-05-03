PrestaShop AdvancedPopupCreator - SQL Injection CVE-2023-27032
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://security.friendsofpresta.org/modules/2023/04/11/advancedpopupcreator.htmlhttps://addons.prestashop.com/en/pop-up/23773-popup-on-entry-exit-popup-add-product-and-newsletter.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 12, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- idnovate
- Product
- popup_module_\(on_entering\,_exit_popup\,_add_product\)_and_newsletter
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