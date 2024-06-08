Prestashop AttributeWizardPro Module - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2018-10942
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:y0TbS2LsRfoJ:www.vfocus.net/art/20160629/12773.html&hl=en&gl=enhttps://www.openservis.cz/prestashop-blog/nejcastejsi-utoky-v-roce-2023-seznam-deravych-modulu-nemate-nejaky-z-nich-na-e-shopu-i-vy/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-10942
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 10, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- attribute_wizard_project
- Product
- attribute_wizard
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.