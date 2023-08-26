PrestaShop leocustomajax 1.0 & 1.0.0 - SQL Injection CVE-2023-30150
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://security.friendsofpresta.org/module/2023/06/06/leocustomajax.htmlhttps://www.tenable.com/cve/CVE-2023-30150https://friends-of-presta.github.io/security-advisories/module/2023/06/06/leocustomajax.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-30150
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 14, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- leotheme
- Product
- leocustomajax
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