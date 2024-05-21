Prison Management System - SQL Injection Authentication Bypass CVE-2024-33288
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://en.0day.today/exploit/39610https://www.sourcecodester.com/sql/17287/prison-management-system.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- prison_management_system_project
- Product
- prison_management_system
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