ProFTPd - Remote Code Execution CVE-2015-3306
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/t0kx/exploit-CVE-2015-3306https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/36803/http://lists.fedoraproject.org/pipermail/package-announce/2015-May/157053.htmlhttp://lists.fedoraproject.org/pipermail/package-announce/2015-May/157054.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2015-3306
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 18, 2015
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- proftpd
- Product
- proftpd
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