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ProFTPd - Remote Code Execution CVE-2015-3306

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/t0kx/exploit-CVE-2015-3306https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/36803/http://lists.fedoraproject.org/pipermail/package-announce/2015-May/157053.htmlhttp://lists.fedoraproject.org/pipermail/package-announce/2015-May/157054.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2015-3306
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
May 18, 2015
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
proftpd
Product
proftpd

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