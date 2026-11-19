Progress MOVEit Transfer - Authentication Bypass CVE-2024-5806
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://community.progress.com/s/article/MOVEit-Transfer-Product-Security-Alert-Bulletin-June-2024-CVE-2024-5806https://labs.watchtowr.com/auth-bypass-in-un-limited-scenarios-progress-moveit-transfer-cve-2024-5806https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/ra-cve-2024-5806-analysis/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-5806
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 25, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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