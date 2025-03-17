ProjectSend <= r1605 - Improper Authorization CVE-2024-11680
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.projectsend.org/https://www.synacktiv.com/sites/default/files/2024-07/synacktiv-projectsend-multiple-vulnerabilities.pdfhttps://vulncheck.com/advisories/projectsend-bypass
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 26, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- projectsend
- Product
- projectsend
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.